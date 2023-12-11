Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Trump Has Found a Dangerous Workaround to Gag Orders

    Dec 11, 2023
    Trump Has Found a Dangerous Workaround to Gag Orders

    Donald Trump is, once again, outmaneuvering the American court system.

    No, his New York bank fraud trial is unlikely to end favorably for the former president. But that trial is quickly becoming a blueprint for defying gag orders—an issue that will only become more pressing as several criminal cases loom on the horizon.

    Trump’s strategy has been simple: say whatever he wants, inspire a gag order, appeal the decision, and even if the gag order is upheld, refuse to delete the social media posts he made during the confusion.

