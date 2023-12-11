Katie Porter Touts Clean Campaign Cash. Her Record Isn’t So Spotless.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

In her campaign for U.S. Senate in California, Rep. Katie Porter has worked intently to sell voters on the impression that she is a rare type of politician: one with clean hands.

“I’m the only candidate in this race who has never taken a dime from corporate PACs and doesn’t take money from federal lobbyists or executives at Big Oil companies, Big Pharma, or Wall Street Banks,” Porter wrote in one September fundraising email.

During her first congressional campaign in 2018, Porter “pledged not to accept contributions from corporate PACs, Big Oil, Big Banks, Big Pharma, and other special interests who have used their bottomless resources to stack the deck against the American people.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.