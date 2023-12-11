Is this the beginning of the end for Brand Sussex? PR experts say Meghan and Harry face a decisive 2024 because Hollywood is already “fed up with them” in the wake of the controversy over Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to Hollywood is already in jeopardy because executives “have had enough of them” and the Royal Family has “played a blinder” by ignoring their “negative” attacks, the leading entertainment guru said today. public relations of Great Britain.

The Duchess of Sussex recently signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) mega-agent Ari Emanuel, whose clients include Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Serena Williams and other A-Listers, but WME is reportedly reconsidering .

Meghan also appeared on the red carpet at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ gala, where she teased ‘exciting’ new projects for her and Harry. She also sat down with two of the most powerful women in Los Angeles, one who worked for the Oscars and another who held high positions at Universal Studios.

But Marcos Borkowski, one of Britain’s most experienced crisis managers, has said he believes Omid Scobie’s Endgame – and the royal race row it sparked – has “backfired spectacularly” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He is also convinced that the farrago over the Dutch translation naming King Charles and Catherine “was clearly a publicity stunt”, a claim Scobie denies.

Borkowski has said Meghan’s relaunch in Hollywood is “clearly not working.” He claims her new talent agency, WME, may be considering dropping her after less than six months, amid signs that the “Hollywood machine” has “probably had enough of them.”

He told MailOnline: ‘Something is starting to relax in Meghan and Harry’s hearts. I think 2024 is going to be seismic, either because they are going to do something to recover and find a new positive tactic or it will be the downfall of the brand. It can only go one or two ways. He can’t stay where he is right now. Because it clearly doesn’t work.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now only have one major media deal left with Netflix (pictured in their miniseries) following the cancellation of the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes. Experts say 2024 is a decisive year for the couple

Meghan and Janet Yang, American film producer and current president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at the Variety Power of Women event last month.

Hollywood power broker Pearlena Igbokwe, president of Universal Studio Group, sat next to Meghan at the Variety event.

He said the couple’s brand could “end” next year because they are viewed so negatively, in part due to the Royal Family’s dignified silence in the face of “constant” attacks from the Sussexes and their allies.

He said: “We’ve seen countless appearances by Meghan on red carpets. The story of her return to Hollywood is about Meghan trying to return to her own territory and be available to work and return to Hollywood.

But I would suggest that perhaps they are being conveniently left behind by the Hollywood machine, which has probably had enough of them and the negativity.

‘They’re hinting at their big plans for the future, but you know, we’ve heard all that before. So they have to deliver something now.”

On rumors that WME might drop Meghan, he said: “I suspect this is true.” “It just shows that the constant erosion of the institution is not working.”

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told MailOnline that Endgame could be as dangerous for her career as her husband’s memoir Spare was for Prince Harry, claiming his representatives in Los Angeles will be worried there will be ‘tainted your reputation and could potentially damage the reputation of your agency’.

Ede believes Meghan could soon become “too sexy to handle” after two members of Harry’s family were named at the center of racial feud allegations in a Dutch version of the book. He also claimed that the Sussexes’ silence since the book came out makes Meghan appear “guilty by association”, despite vehement claims from Mr Scobie, who is an ally of the actress, and his friends that she had nothing to do with it. What to do with the book. .

Ede said: ‘The book written by Omid Scobie is potentially an incendiary device in Meghan’s career. Just as Harry’s own goal of writing a book has shown him, Scobie’s new book has unfortunately fueled a fire that many thought would go out.

“The problem for a big Hollywood agent is that they will find it difficult to navigate Meghan’s career for fear that she will get out more over time and that, with court cases looming from her sister and potentially her father, she has tarnished your reputation and could potentially damage your agency’s reputation.

Meghan Markle, pictured at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ gala, where she previewed ‘exciting’ new projects, but experts have said Omid Scobie’s book could be bad news for her reputation and her deal with WME.

Scobie and sources close to Meghan insist she had nothing to do with the book, pictured at right. But brand and culture expert Nick Ede says Meghan could appear “guilty by association” because the Sussexes have remained silent.

He added: “In the right hands, Meghan is a superpower, the most famous woman in the world, and on paper she could make millions for herself and whoever represents her.” But she is proving to be too sexy to handle and, although she hasn’t said anything about the book, she is guilty by association and this is detrimental to her and others as she plans her next step in her career.

MailOnline has approached WME for comment.

The New York Post has reported that WME was “horrified” by the potential damage Scobie’s book may have caused to the Sussexes’ rebranding.

A source also told the Daily Mirror that WME is “exasperated” by the “endless scandal” surrounding the Sussexes.

Royal expert Angela Levin told GB News: ‘They (WME) said they were “horrified”, that can’t just be because of the two names that were mentioned, it must be because of their client, Meghan.

‘It seems to me that they will think very carefully about what they do next. “I have never heard such a well-known agency make it clear how they feel.”

Scobie has come under fire after a Dutch translation of the book appeared to accuse King Charles and the Princess of Wales of racism after Meghan Markle claimed ‘concerns’ had been raised about her son Archie’s skin color in her explosive interview with Oprah in 2021. .

MailOnline revealed last week how a Dutch translator insisted she had been sent a manuscript naming the two royals. The Times later reported that Scobie’s British editor had sent a draft to the Dutch translator containing the names.

Scobie has now insisted he wrote his book “at the speed of light”, despite first announcing in July last year that he was “working on a new book” about the Royal Family. Several months later, in December of last year, he announced the book’s title, Endgame.

The Royal Family formed a united front this week amid the fallout from the Scobie race row by attending the diplomatic Christmas reception at Buckingham Palace.

The King is expected to consult with his son, Prince William, to discuss the controversy, and Palace officials are understood to be “considering all options”, including legal action.

The Sussexes have not commented publicly on the row, but a source close to Meghan denied leaking the names to Scobie.

Omid Scobie (pictured) has insisted his controversial book accusing members of the Royal Family of racism was “written at lightning speed”, despite announcing it last year.

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Kate appear at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The royals formed a united front amid the fallout from the racial row sparked by the Dutch translation of Scobie’s book.

Omid Scobie began writing Endgame at least in July last year when he took to X, formerly Twitter, to “finally share that I’m working on a new book.”

Scobie has refused to apologize to Charles and Kate for the embarrassing mishap that saw the explosive book pulled from shelves in the Netherlands.

The under-criticized author has downplayed the criticism by stating that the names were “known for a long time” and instead blamed the Dutch publisher.