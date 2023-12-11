Louise Thompson shares family reactions to her brother Sam’s win on I’m A Celebrity as her mother Karen breaks down in tears and says she’s about to “puke” and her young son Leo adorably cheers on TV.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Louise Thompson has shared her family’s reaction to her brother Sam Thompson winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, was crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday night, with boxing legend Tony Bellew in second place and Nigel Farage in third.

He had been the bookmakers’ favorite to win for weeks after proving popular with ITV viewers, but everything was still riding on a final episode that included a grim final trial and the campmates’ last meal.

His older sister and fellow reality star Louise, 33, attended a finale viewing party at Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott’s house.

She was joined by her two-year-old son Leo, her fiancé Ryan Libbey and her mother Karen Thompson, as well as a group of Sam’s friends.

Louise Thompson has shared her family’s reaction to her brother Sam Thompson winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, was crowned King of the Jungle on Sunday night, with boxing legend Tony Bellew in second place and Nigel Farage in third.

His older sister and fellow reality star Louise, 33, attended a finale viewing party at Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott’s house.

She filmed herself wearing a special ‘Team Sam’ t-shirt and revealed that the house had been decorated with bunting of Sam’s face and there was even a special jungle-themed cake.

Sharing the group watching Sam finally do his first feeding trial, Louise wrote: “Such an important moment… and the one we’ve all been waiting for.”

The whole group groaned in disgust when Sam was forced to chew camel penis and pig vagina, but they also praised him for managing to eat it all, with Louise saying: ‘I can’t believe he did that, that’s not Sam! ‘

She captioned the clips: “I’m honestly so impressed” and filmed her gagging while writing: “This is how much I wanted to win.”

Zara cheered her boyfriend on in the background and shouted: “Gag him,” while Louise assured her mother Karen: “Mum, he can do anything, he’s so tough.”

However, it seemed to be too much for poor Karen, who covered her mouth with her hands and admitted she was trying not to vomit, before crying and saying: “That’s not funny!”

Louise laughed at her mother’s reaction and said: ‘Mum is crying, she’s going to be sick!’ and writing: ‘My mother is really going to be blown to pieces.’

Meanwhile, her son Leo was transfixed watching his uncle on the screen despite Louise pointing out that he “stayed up way past his bedtime.”

She was joined by her two-year-old son Leo, her fiancé Ryan Libbey and her mother Karen Thompson, as well as a group of Sam’s friends.

She filmed herself wearing a special ‘Team Sam’ t-shirt and revealed that the house had been decorated with Sam’s face bunting and there was even a special jungle-themed cake.

Sharing the group watching Sam finally do his first feeding trial, Louise wrote: “Such an important moment… and the one we’ve all been waiting for.”

The whole group groaned in disgust when Sam was forced to chew camel penis and pig vagina, but they also praised him for managing to eat it all, with Louise saying: ‘I can’t believe he did that, that’s not Sam! ‘

She captioned the clips: “I’m honestly so impressed” and filmed her gagging while writing: “This is how much I wanted to win.”

Zara cheered her boyfriend on in the background and shouted: “Gag him,” while Louise assured her mother Karen: “Mum, he can do anything, he’s so tough.”

However, it seemed to be too much for poor Karen, who covered her mouth with her hands and admitted she was trying not to vomit, before crying and saying: “That’s not funny!”

He happily watched Sam cross the iconic bridge after being crowned King of the Jungle, while the whole group cheered as Sam hugged his best friend Pete Wicks.

Zara shared a video of Sam’s loved ones watching the exact moment Ant and Dec announce him as the winner.

She, Louise, and Karen immediately started jumping up and down while screaming in joy, while someone grabbed Leo and lifted him into the air.

Similarly, Sam jumped into the arms of runner-up Tony when presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the results, before admitting he was “overwhelmed”.

He said: “I’m really overwhelmed, I didn’t even think I’d be invited on the show.” I don’t know what to say.’

When asked what he had to say to those who voted for him, he said through tears: “I’m very grateful, thank you very much.” I’ve dreamed of doing this show for years and years and you’ve made a child’s dream come true.’

Tony wasn’t too disappointed about finishing second as he felt his new friend was a more than worthy winner.

Meanwhile, her son Leo was transfixed watching his uncle on the screen despite Louise pointing out that he “stayed up way past his bedtime.”

He happily watched Sam cross the iconic bridge after being crowned King of the Jungle, as the group cheered as Sam hugged his best friend Pete Wicks.

Zara shared a video of Sam’s loved ones watching the exact moment Ant and Dec announce him as the winner.

He said: ’10 days ago, I knew. When I met him I knew I had never met a person like him… He deserves it more than anything and I couldn’t be happier.’

Sam had been open about being a superfan of the show, admitting that it was “100 times” better than he expected.

Interviewed alongside Tony before the result, he was asked if he had lived up to his expectations and said: “He did so much more, I have never been so surprised in my life, multiplied by 100 everything, the little moments are the best.” moments too.

“My favorite moment in the whole jungle was when Snake Rock came back and we got the whole family together… The atmosphere was incredible and I thought, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been as happy as I am now.’”