Former US ambassador to “Israel” says Netanyahu is a ‘clear danger’

NNA – The former US ambassador to quot;Israelquot;, Martin Indyk, strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling him as a quot;clear and present dangerquot; to the occupation entity. Indyk urged Netanyahu to step down, expressing concern that his continued leadership could lead to further harm to quot;Israelquot;.

ldquo;[Netanyahursquo;s] determination to stay in power no matter the cost is a clear and present danger to Israel. He needs to resignhellip;yesterday!rdquo; Indyk wrote in a post on X Sunday morning.

His remarks followed anbsp;New York Timesreport revealing that Netanyahu not only had knowledge of Qatar channeling millions of dollars monthly to Gaza, supporting the Hamas movement, but also actively endorsed and encouraged these payments.

According to thenbsp;Timesnbsp;report, Netanyahu and other Israeli officials permitted the money to flow into Gaza because they believed that Hamas lacked #39;both the desire and capability#39; to launch a large-scale operation. Thenbsp;Timesnbsp;had previously reported that Israeli officials possessed blueprints of Hamas#39; plans over a year before the October 7 operation but chose to view an actual attack as unlikely.

ldquo;He needs to resign before he does even more damage to Israel,rdquo; wrote Indyk, warning that Netanyahu is ldquo;currently causing a riftrdquo; with Biden, whom he described as ldquo;Israelrsquo;s only friend in this crisis.rdquo;

A few days ago, in an article published in Haaretz, former Israeli consul general to New York Alon Pinkas said that the events ofnbsp;October 7 were a failurenbsp;that completelynbsp;shattered the political myth Netanyahu had cultivatednbsp;for himself over the years.

Pinkas pointed out that Netanyahu#39;s perception of the Hamas movement is just one mistake among many that have accumulated, leading to the continuous failure of his policies and his government.

On the same note, in a report last month,nbsp;The Economistnbsp;expressed that the Israeli occupation is witnessing a political battle over the conduct of the war, its repercussions, and who makes the decisions.nbsp;

According to the newspaper, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is ldquo;at the heart of this battle,rdquo; and he has been the dominant figure in Israeli politics for more than two decades.

The newspaper described Netanyahu as ldquo;the wrong man, in the wrong place, at the wrong time.quot; — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

