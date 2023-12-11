Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Former US ambassador to “Israel” says Netanyahu is a ‘clear danger’

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The former US ambassador to quot;Israelquot;, Martin Indyk, strongly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling him as a quot;clear and present dangerquot; to the occupation entity. Indyk urged Netanyahu to step down, expressing concern that his continued leadership could lead to further harm to quot;Israelquot;.

    ldquo;[Netanyahursquo;s] determination to stay in power no matter the cost is a clear and present danger to Israel. He needs to resignhellip;yesterday!rdquo; Indyk wrote in a post on X Sunday morning.

    His remarks followed anbsp;New York Timesreport revealing that Netanyahu not only had knowledge of Qatar channeling millions of dollars monthly to Gaza, supporting the Hamas movement, but also actively endorsed and encouraged these payments.

    According to thenbsp;Timesnbsp;report, Netanyahu and other Israeli officials permitted the money to flow into Gaza because they believed that Hamas lacked #39;both the desire and capability#39; to launch a large-scale operation. Thenbsp;Timesnbsp;had previously reported that Israeli officials possessed blueprints of Hamas#39; plans over a year before the October 7 operation but chose to view an actual attack as unlikely.

    ldquo;He needs to resign before he does even more damage to Israel,rdquo; wrote Indyk, warning that Netanyahu is ldquo;currently causing a riftrdquo; with Biden, whom he described as ldquo;Israelrsquo;s only friend in this crisis.rdquo;

    A few days ago, in an article published in Haaretz, former Israeli consul general to New York Alon Pinkas said that the events ofnbsp;October 7 were a failurenbsp;that completelynbsp;shattered the political myth Netanyahu had cultivatednbsp;for himself over the years.

    Pinkas pointed out that Netanyahu#39;s perception of the Hamas movement is just one mistake among many that have accumulated, leading to the continuous failure of his policies and his government.

    On the same note, in a report last month,nbsp;The Economistnbsp;expressed that the Israeli occupation is witnessing a political battle over the conduct of the war, its repercussions, and who makes the decisions.nbsp;

    According to the newspaper, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is ldquo;at the heart of this battle,rdquo; and he has been the dominant figure in Israeli politics for more than two decades.

    The newspaper described Netanyahu as ldquo;the wrong man, in the wrong place, at the wrong time.quot; — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    One of the brightest stars in the night sky will DISAPPEAR for 7 seconds tonight – how to see the once-in-a-lifetime event

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Mother is found still cradling her toddler son, 2, after deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee killing them both: Floridema Perez and Anthony, along with Arlan Burnham, 10, and father-of two Joseph Dalton are also among six killed by raging storms

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    NASA’s James Webb gave a stunning look at the death throes of a star, capturing details Hubble missed

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    One of the brightest stars in the night sky will DISAPPEAR for 7 seconds tonight – how to see the once-in-a-lifetime event

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Mother is found still cradling her toddler son, 2, after deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee killing them both: Floridema Perez and Anthony, along with Arlan Burnham, 10, and father-of two Joseph Dalton are also among six killed by raging storms

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    NASA’s James Webb gave a stunning look at the death throes of a star, capturing details Hubble missed

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    I went from call-center rep to managing director before I turned 30. Don’t be scared to ask for the job you want.

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy