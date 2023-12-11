Woman Arrested After Driving Vehicle at ‘Israelis for Christ’ Members: Police

KTVQ News/YouTube

A woman was arrested in Montana over the weekend after allegedly driving her vehicle at or through a religious group multiple times as they demonstrated on a sidewalk, police said.

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, was pulled over and detained after the Saturday incident in Billings in which she allegedly struck and injured a 45-year-old man in the group, with the organization identified by Billings Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Lennick as Israelis for Christ. Rancuret fled the area after striking the man, police said.

Lennick told the Associated Press he did not have sufficient information to provide a comment on what the possible motive may have been in the incident. The man who was hurt in the incident suffered minor injuries.

Read more at The Daily Beast.