How space weather could spark travel CHAOS in Britain: Solar storms can flip train signals from red to green, study warns

Whether it’s leaves on the line or signal failures, train travelers regularly face problems trying to get to work.

But things could soon get much worse thanks to space weather.

A new study has warned that train accidents could be caused by solar storms that change signals from red to green.

“Our research shows that space weather poses a serious, although relatively rare, risk to the railway signaling system, which could cause delays or even have more critical safety implications,” said Cameron Patterson, a PhD researcher at Lancaster University. and lead author of the study. the study.

“This natural hazard must be taken seriously.”

The sun constantly spews solar material into space, both in a steady stream known as the “solar wind” and in shorter, more energetic bursts from solar flares.

When this solar material collides with Earth’s magnetic environment, known as the magnetosphere, it can create geomagnetic storms.

“The impacts of these magnetic storms can range from mild to extreme, but in a world increasingly dependent on technology, their effects are increasingly disturbing,” NASA explained.

For example, a solar storm in 1989 caused electrical blackouts across Quebec, while the Carrington event in 1959 caused fires at telegraph stations.

Worryingly, the risk of these storms increases as we approach “solar maximum” (a peak in the Sun’s 11-year activity cycle) which is expected to arrive in 2024.

In their new study, the researchers set out to understand how solar flares could affect the railway industry.

The team focused on two routes: the Preston to Lancaster section of the West Coast Main Line and the Glasgow to Edinburgh line.

Worryingly, their models revealed how solar storms could create geomagnetically induced currents (GICs), which could interfere with electricity transmission and distribution networks.

“Our research suggests that space weather is capable of reversing a signal in either direction, turning a red signal into green or a green signal into red,” Mr Patterson said.

Researchers say space weather can cause two types of failures. “Right side” faults cause the signal to change from green to red, while “wrong side” faults cause the signal to change from red to green (stock image)

“This is obviously very important from a safety point of view.”

According to the researchers, space weather strong enough to have this effect occurs in the United Kingdom every few decades.

“By building a computer model of the track signaling circuits using realistic specifications for the various components of the system, we discovered that space weather events capable of causing failures in these circuits are expected in the UK every few decades,” added Mr .Patterson.

Researchers say space weather can cause two types of failures.

“Right side” faults cause the signal to change from green to red, while “wrong side” faults cause the signal to change from red to green.

According to their model, faults on the “wrong side” could be caused by weaker geomagnetic storms than faults on the “right side.”

These weaker storms occur every one to two decades.

Based on the findings, the team calls on the rail industry to consider the risk of space weather and take steps to mitigate it.

Professor Jim Wild, co-author of the study, said: “Other industries such as aviation, electricity generation and transmission and the space sector are considering the risks to their operations and exploring how they could be mitigated.”

‘It is important that the railway sector is included in this planning.

‘As our understanding of the dangers of space weather improves, it will be possible to consider how to reduce the risks.

“In the future, we could see space weather forecasts being used to make decisions about limiting rail operations if an extreme event is expected, just as weather forecasts are currently used.”