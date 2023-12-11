Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Ukraine warns of “serious consequences” if the European Union splits over its membership

    NNA – Ukraine warned today of quot;serious consequencesquot; if European Union leaders fail, during a summit they are holding this week, to agree to start Kiev#39;s accession negotiations, according to quot;Agence France-Presse.quot;

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister told reporters in Brussels that he was not ldquo;able to imaginerdquo; the consequences of such a failure, adding, ldquo;I do not even want to talk about the dire consequences that might occur if the Council fails to take this decision.rdquo;

