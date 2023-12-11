Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Russian Ambassador to Israel: Evacuation operations from the Gaza Strip are almost complete

    NNA – The Russian Ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, announced that the evacuations of Russian citizens from the Gaza Strip are nearing completion and that Moscow hopes to complete them in the coming days, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    He said in an interview with quot;Russia 24quot; Channel: ldquo;We are continuing to work, and in fact we are completing the evacuation operations, and the relevant authorities are taking the necessary measures to evacuate a few dozen citizens and their relatives. We hope that the evacuation process from the Gaza Strip will be completed within the next few days.rdquo;

    He pointed out that a number of Russian citizens are still in the Gaza Strip, and that the task of finding and evacuating them has become more difficult. However, the concerned authorities continue to work on this, and that ldquo;dozens of Russian citizens and their relatives did not leave the Gaza Strip for unknown reasons.rdquo;

