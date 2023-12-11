Mother is found still cradling her toddler son, 2, after deadly tornadoes ripped through Tennessee killing them both: Floridema Perez and Anthony, along with Arlan Burnham, 10, and father-of two Joseph Dalton are also among six killed by raging storms

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A 2-year-old boy died, found in the arms of his already dead mother, following a terrible tornado that also killed his neighbor in the trailer park where they lived in Tennessee.

A neighbor said that after the storm, neighbors set out to find the missing boy, Anthony Elmer Mendez, who they thought had been thrown from his home in the EF2 storm that brought with it winds of around 125 miles per hour.

Firefighters finally found him, cradled by his mother, Floridema Gabriel Pérez, 31, in the rubble.

His neighbor, 37-year-old father of two Joseph Dalton, also died during the tornado, when his trailer was swept away by the tornado and crashed into the house where Perez lived with the father of his two children.

Perez’s partner, his other son and Dalton’s children were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities previously named 10-year-old Arlan Burnham as one of the confirmed dead in the city of Clarksville, about 50 miles north of Nashville.

Arlan Burnham, 10, was one of three people confirmed dead from the disastrous EF-3 tornado that touched down in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Joseph Dalton, a father of two, died Saturday night when the tornado overturned his home in a trailer park and threw it into a neighbor’s house. He was 37 years old

Dalton’s house is shown crashed on top of the house of Floridema Gabriel Pérez, 31, and her son, Anthony Méndez, 2 years old.

The destruction of the mobile homes is shown.

The family’s two-story house collapsed, trapping Arlan and his older sister. A neighbor ran and helped pull her and Arlan out from under the rubble, but Arlan did not survive.

Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee walk the streets before a news conference in Madison following the devastation.

Neighbor Wanda McClemor told News Channel 5 she went out to look for the boy Saturday night when his father said he couldn’t find him.

“We were here expecting a baby and they thought maybe (the child) had run away.”

When they found him, McClemor said rescuers told him Perez was still holding the boy.

In an interview with the station, Pérez’s partner said that the family was asleep when the storm hit.

Another neighbor said WKRN in an interview that she was concerned about Dalton and Perez’s trailers during the storm because of their proximity to some trees.

“I was praying for the trailers and that the trees wouldn’t fall on them, that’s what I was really worried about, but I wasn’t expecting the storm to be that bad,” Sue Prior said.

“We see them all the time, you know, we’re pretty small here, so everyone sees everyone in and out, knows everyone,” he added.

According to a Facebook post, Pérez and his son were natives of Guatemala.

Marco Tulio Gabriel Pérez arrived in Nashville from Atlanta after learning that his sister and nephew died in the tornado. Two other children in the family survived with minor injuries, he said.

Relatives cried as they looked through the wreckage of the trailers Sunday morning.

‘Unfortunately, a tragedy occurred here. Since it is a tornado, it happened as you can see here. She lived in this trailer. The other trailer overturned on top of my deceased sister. She stayed down, the other trailer went up,’ said Marco Pérez.

Trailers seen demolished after tornado

Pérez’s husband, Elecazer Pérez, searches through the rubble on Sunday

Arlan was in fourth grade at West Creek Elementary School.

Two other adults who died in Clarksville have not been named. A total of 83 people were injured and 23 are being treated in local hospitals following the storms.

It was previously reported that Arlan Burnham’s family was affected by the tragic loss of their son and the loss of their entire home due to the chaos.

‘My beautiful baby, Arlan, didn’t make it out of the house. She was taken to the hospital but was released with superficial injuries. Archer was with his mother. Our house no longer exists,” Katherine, the mother of the fourth-grader, said in a Facebook post.

Katherine posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook for her son Arlan, describing how their house “was in the direct path of the tornado.”

The family’s two-story house collapsed, trapping Arlan and his older sister.

Neighbor Billy Urban rushed to the scene while helping to pull the boy and his older sister out from under the rubble, but Arlan did not survive the rubble.

‘I owe him a lot. “He saved our daughter,” said Kyle, Arlan’s father. Clarksville now.

The family has urged others to show their support through a GoFundMe page which has been created by your colleagues.

‘Please don’t blow up Kat’s phone. “She has to repeat this over and over again and it’s getting exhausting listening to her explain and cry and say thank you,” Kyle said in a Facebook post.

Donations have been pouring in for the family, as their page, which was due to reach a maximum goal of $5,000, has now raised more than $73,000.

Contributions made to the Burnham family will be used to rebuild their home and Arlan’s funeral expenses.

The page read: “Let’s come together as a community to show Kyle Burnham and his family that they are not alone in their fight.”

“Your generosity will provide them with the strength and resources necessary to begin the healing process and rebuild their lives in the wake of this heartbreaking tragedy.”

In addition to monetary donations, donations of clothing for the family have also been requested. Arlan was in fourth grade at West Creek Elementary School.

Additional donations can be made to victims through the United Way and the Community Foundation. here.

A total of 83 people were injured and 23 are being treated at local hospitals with injuries after homes and businesses were damaged in several cities by the deadly tornadoes.

Along with the massive tornadoes came hail the size of downed quarters, while deadly twisters uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Several municipalities reported that the roofs of their homes were torn off, leaving thousands of people without electricity. Photos posted on social media showed damaged homes with debris scattered on lawns, a tractor-trailer overturned on its side on a road and insulation ripped from building walls.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said in a statement: “This is devastating news and our hearts are broken for the families of those who lost their loved ones.”

“The city is willing to help them in their time of grief.”

A state of emergency was declared in Clarksville following the horrific tornadoes.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he and his wife, Maria, were praying for all Tennesseans who had been affected by the storms.

“We mourn the lives lost and ask that everyone follow the instructions of local and state officials,” Lee said in a statement.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee and said it planned to survey an area where a tornado apparently struck in Kentucky.

A destroyed home is seen after Saturday’s tornado in Clarksville. Multiple tornadoes reported in northwest Tennessee

Semi-trailer overturned by apparent tornado on West Main Street in Hendersonville

Clarksville fire rescuers attempt to enter a damaged home. At least three died in the city

Shanika Washington said that as soon as she heard the storm sirens in her Clarksville neighborhood, she took her children, ages 5 and 10, to a windowless bathroom in the basement of her home.

“The lights were flashing, so I knew I was somewhere nearby,” he said. ‘I kept praying to God while it was happening. “It was very scary and scary.”

During her 20 agonizing minutes in the bathroom, Washington hovered over her children like a protective shield.

“The back door flew open and you heard a lot of wind,” he said. ‘The blinds and things were shaking a lot. I realized we were right in the middle of a storm.

When he came out of the bathroom, he looked out a window and saw the destruction: Debris fell on cars with broken windows. Shutters torn from houses.

Some roofs were torn off of terraced houses. Air conditioning units and backyard grills were lying around like toys, and wooden dividers were missing between houses.

Because there was no electricity in the area, Washington took his children to a hotel for the night.

“I’m still a little shaken up, so I probably won’t get much sleep tonight,” Washington said. “I’m still trying to process it all.”