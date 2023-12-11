One of the brightest stars in the night sky will DISAPPEAR for 7 seconds tonight – how to see the once-in-a-lifetime event

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Stargazers have a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to see a rare astronomical event tonight.

But you’ll have to be up in the wee hours to witness it, and if you blink, you could really miss it.

An asteroid known as 319 Leona will pass in front of a distant star called Betelgeuse, famous for its bright red tint and unpredictable behavior.

This so-called “occultation” will cause the star to briefly disappear, as if the almighty had erased it from the night sky, before suddenly reappearing.

The event will take place shortly after 1am UTC, in the early hours of Tuesday (December 12), but whether or not you’ll see it will depend on where in the world you are.

What is a concealment? An occultation occurs when a solar system body passes in front of a more distant object (for example, a star or another solar system body). This has the effect of partially or completely obscuring the most distant object and momentarily blocking its light. Each occultation can only be seen at the right time and from a limited part of the Earth. Source: occultations.org

Astrophysicist Miguel Montargès of the Paris Observatory has described this “exceptional” event as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The event will only be visible along a narrow path (known as an occultation track) that runs through parts of Asia, southern Europe and southern North America, but not the UK.

“The asteroid (Leone) will appear to move from west to east in the sky, and for observers in the northern hemisphere that means from right to left,” Dr Robert Massey of the Royal Astronomical Society told MailOnline.

“It will not be visible from the UK; in Europe the occultation track runs through the Mediterranean, including southern Italy, southern Spain and southern Portugal, as well as Florida and Mexico.”

According The night skyBetelgeuse will be visible for seven seconds, but it could be more or less depending on your location.

“Each observer will see an event that lasts between 5 and 15 seconds,” Dr. Massey said.

“The predicted time along the entire occultation path across the Earth is 01:08 to 01:26 GMT on December 12.”

Betelgeuse is a red giant, a dying star in the final stages of stellar evolution (artistic rendering)

Betelgeuse, normally the 10th brightest star in the night sky, is 950 times the size of the Sun and is 642.5 light years from Earth.

It is a red giant (a dying star in the final stages of stellar evolution) in the famous constellation Orion, named after the legendary hunter from Greek mythology.

Betelgeuse is easy to spot, not only because of its brightness and red tint.

It forms the ‘right shoulder’ of the Orion constellation (or left shoulder, as seen from Earth) and can be seen just to the top left of the famous belt – the line of three stars.

Right now, Betelgeuse is approaching the much smaller asteroid 319 Leona, which is only 45 miles (70 km) in diameter.

Because the asteroid is small, to see Betelgeuse covered you have to be in a place where the star and asteroid are in almost perfect alignment with your location.

That’s why its hiding path is so narrow and why not everyone will be able to see it, according to Dr. Massey.

Those who cannot see the event with their own eyes do not have to miss it completely.

Betelgeuse experienced a massive drop in brightness in 2019, but this had nothing to do with any asteroid passing in front of it, scientists reported last year.

That’s because the Virtual Telescope Project, which uses powerful robotic telescopes to broadcast cosmic events, is streaming it live online.

The live broadcast, available on youtubeIt will begin at 01:00 GMT and the occultation should be completed within half an hour.

Gianluca Masi, director of the Virtual Telescope Project, said this rare event could help experts study both the star and the asteroid.

“These types of occultations are very useful to delimit the shape of the asteroid in question,” Masi said in a statement.

«Here we hope to also investigate the surface of the star involved: Betelgeuse.

“It is a large red supergiant and, although Leona will move in front of it as seen from Earth, hopefully we can learn more about its large convective cells, which drive its variable brightness.”

Scientists said last year that it was caused by a combination of sudden cooling and dust condensing near the star.