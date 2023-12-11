Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    UN Security Council delegation arrives in Egypt

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – A delegation from the UN Security Council arrived at the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport on Mondaynbsp;to inspect the conditions of the hospitals in the city of Al-Arish and the wounded Palestinians who were evacuated there from Gaza, before heading to the Rafah border crossing.

    According to availablenbsp;information, the delegationnbsp;ldquo;will pay visits to Al-Arish Hospital to meet injured war victims who were transferred from Gaza,quot; and will visit quot;the humanitarian aid storage area in the Sports City in Al-Arish.quot;

    The delegation intends to quot;meet with Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent officials to learn about the obstacles to transporting aid.quot;

    Additionally, information indicated that ldquo;the UNRWA official will give a presentation on the methods of distributing aid and the problems that impede its arrival,quot; noting that quot;the delegation will conclude its visit with a tour of the Rafah crossing to monitor the entry of aid.quot;

