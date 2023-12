NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique on Monday, indicating that innbsp;support of thenbsp;steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, its fightersnbsp;targeted at 11:00 this morning a groupnbsp;of Israeli occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Summaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, usingnbsp;appropriate weapons and achieving direct hits.quot;

