Sky News Arabia, citing experts: Waves of immigration from Israel may cause it a major economic disruption

NNA – In anbsp;report today, Sky News Arabia quoted experts as predicting that Israel will suffer a major economic disruption in light of the increasing waves of departures which have reached the highest level since its founding, and that some of those leaving will be forced to give up Israeli citizenship ldquo;to protect themselves from embarrassment.rdquo;

The reportnbsp;added: quot;Since Hamas launched the surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent bombing by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip, more than 370,000 Israelis have fled abroad, in addition to foreign workers, refugees and diplomats, according to the Zaman Israel newspaper.quot;

It is not clear whether they will return or not, according to the newspaper, which pointed out, on the other hand, that the war did not stop immigration to Israel, but it decreased by 70 percent from its normal rate.

