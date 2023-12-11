Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sky News Arabia, citing experts: Waves of immigration from Israel may cause it a major economic disruption

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – In anbsp;report today, Sky News Arabia quoted experts as predicting that Israel will suffer a major economic disruption in light of the increasing waves of departures which have reached the highest level since its founding, and that some of those leaving will be forced to give up Israeli citizenship ldquo;to protect themselves from embarrassment.rdquo;

    The reportnbsp;added: quot;Since Hamas launched the surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent bombing by the Israeli army on the Gaza Strip, more than 370,000 Israelis have fled abroad, in addition to foreign workers, refugees and diplomats, according to the Zaman Israel newspaper.quot;

    It is not clear whether they will return or not, according to the newspaper, which pointed out, on the other hand, that the war did not stop immigration to Israel, but it decreased by 70 percent from its normal rate.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Barbie’ tops Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine, closely trailed by ‘Oppenheimer’ with eight

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Leighton Beach whale: Amazing moment as dozens of swimmers approach sperm whale that came ‘dangerously’ close to shore

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    I’m a college-admissions expert. Here’s how to ace the alumni interview and get accepted to the college of your dreams.

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Barbie’ tops Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine, closely trailed by ‘Oppenheimer’ with eight

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Leighton Beach whale: Amazing moment as dozens of swimmers approach sperm whale that came ‘dangerously’ close to shore

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    I’m a college-admissions expert. Here’s how to ace the alumni interview and get accepted to the college of your dreams.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Video appears to show Russian soldier saying 81% of his unit was wiped out after a week in Ukraine’s most intense battle

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy