    Cafe Staff Fired After Viral Fight With Jewish Customer, Owners Say

    Workers at a cafe in California who were filmed getting into a heated exchange with a Jewish customer over anti-Israel graffiti have been fired, the cafe’s owners said.

    The operators of Farley’s East in Oakland had already issued an apology last week after footage emerged online showing a woman being refused entry to the cafe’s bathroom as she attempted to photograph messages scrawled inside including “Zionism is fascism.” The video also showed staff members making anti-Israel comments to the customer as she asked to be let into the restroom.

    One employee can be heard telling the customer she is on “a private property” and telling her to leave. “I want to go into the restroom,” the customer replies. In response, another staff member says: “I know Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own, but we gotta head…” seemingly gesturing for the customer to leave.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

