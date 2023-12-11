Jennifer Metcalfe looks elegant when seen enjoying a winter walk with a mystery man

Do you know Jennifer’s mysterious partner? Send an email to tips@dailymail.com

Jennifer Metcalfe looked stylish on Sunday as she went for a walk with a mystery man in Cheshire.

The Hollyoaks actress, 40, split from her ex Greg Lake in 2020, after eight years together. The couple share a six-year-old son, Daye.

But Jennifer seemed open to love again when she was spotted leaving a cafe with a tall, handsome companion.

The redhead was seen laughing and joking with the man and looked stunning in a long black winter coat with a tie waist and chunky black boots.

Jennifer has played the role of Mercedes McQueen in the Channel 4 soap since 2006 and is one of Hollyoaks’ most iconic figures.

Last year, Jennifer said she was “totally single” after breaking up with Oldham Athletic player Chris Eagles, 37.

Revealing that she would love to have more children, Jennifer said Sun: ‘As long as my parts are still working, I wouldn’t rule it out at 50.

“In fact, I have always been very interested in adoption and would do it as a single mother.”

Daye lives with Jennifer near Manchester, but sees his father, who lives in Newcastle, every other weekend and during school holidays.

Speaking about the end of her romantic relationship with Greg, the soap star insisted she never wants them to feel ‘separated’ because of their son.

She explained: “There was no bad energy (at the end) and I don’t even like to use the phrase ‘breaking up’. We will never break up, we are a family and always will be.

“I don’t ever want us to feel divided over Daye, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure of that. It was a case of, ‘This is us now and how do we make this shift so that Daye doesn’t feel it?’ .

Jennifer confirmed on Instagram back in 2020 that the couple had secretly split a couple of months earlier.

She wrote: ‘Greg and I decided to split amicably a couple of months ago.

‘We remain friends and will both continue to be happy parents to Daye and would appreciate privacy during these times.

‘Thank you to everyone who has supported us before, during and after this.’

The soap star then had a brief romance with footballer Chris, but they split in 2021.

In June, the newspaper reported that the soap star and her partner were enjoying a night out with friends in the Algarve when an argument broke out, prompting Jennifer to fly home alone.

A source said Sun at the time: ‘Jen and Chris haven’t had the easiest romance and now it’s all over again. They’ve had some fights recently and Jen has had enough.’

Jennifer and Chris split in 2020 after eight years together (pictured that year with son Daye)