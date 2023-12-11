Israel-Hamas war: Activists work to prevent tensions from spilling over to France

France has both the largest Muslim and Jewish communities in Europe. With the war in Gaza now in its third month, authorities are keen to prevent tensions from spilling over. There has already been a significant surge in anti-Semitic incidents and some French Jews fear for their safety. Another concern is the rising level of hate speech on social media, with racist and anti-Semitic comments soaring. FRANCE 24’s Jonathan Walsh and Clovis Casali met with some of the peace activists who are trying to prevent tensions from spreading in France.

Post navigation