Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    Israel-Hamas war: Activists work to prevent tensions from spilling over to France

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , ,
    Israel-Hamas war: Activists work to prevent tensions from spilling over to France

    France has both the largest Muslim and Jewish communities in Europe. With the war in Gaza now in its third month, authorities are keen to prevent tensions from spilling over. There has already been a significant surge in anti-Semitic incidents and some French Jews fear for their safety. Another concern is the rising level of hate speech on social media, with racist and anti-Semitic comments soaring. FRANCE 24’s Jonathan Walsh and Clovis Casali met with some of the peace activists who are trying to prevent tensions from spreading in France.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Barbie’ tops Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine, closely trailed by ‘Oppenheimer’ with eight

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Leighton Beach whale: Amazing moment as dozens of swimmers approach sperm whale that came ‘dangerously’ close to shore

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    I’m a college-admissions expert. Here’s how to ace the alumni interview and get accepted to the college of your dreams.

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Barbie’ tops Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine, closely trailed by ‘Oppenheimer’ with eight

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Leighton Beach whale: Amazing moment as dozens of swimmers approach sperm whale that came ‘dangerously’ close to shore

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    I’m a college-admissions expert. Here’s how to ace the alumni interview and get accepted to the college of your dreams.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Video appears to show Russian soldier saying 81% of his unit was wiped out after a week in Ukraine’s most intense battle

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy