NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, received today at hisnbsp;Yarzeh office,nbsp;MP Hadi Abou Al-Hassan, followed bynbsp;Chairman of the Defense Committee in Parliament, MP Jihad Al-Samad, and former MP Fares Saeed.

Discussions during the consecutive meetings touched on the general situation in the country and the latest developments at the southern border.

R.Sh.