    Italy, France and Germany call on the European Union to impose sanctions on Hamas and its supporters

    NNA – Italy, France, and Germany called on the European Union to impose sanctions on the Hamas movement and its supporters, according to a letter sent by the foreign ministers of the aforementioned countries to the European Union Foreign Policy Coordinator, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The letter published by quot;Reutersquot; said: ldquo;We express our full support for the proposal calling for the establishment of a dedicated sanctions regime against Hamas and its supporters.rdquo;

    It added: quot;The rapid adoption of the sanctions regime will enable us to send a strong political message about the European Union#39;s commitment against Hamas and our solidarity with Israel.quot;

    The United States announced the imposition of sanctions on ten members of Hamas and its financial network in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria, and Qatar.

