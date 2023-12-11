Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Ukraine Publishes Images of Defector’s Assassination Near Moscow

    Ukraine’s main intelligence agency on Monday released images and video purportedly from the scene of the assassination of a former Ukrainian lawmaker who had defected to Russia.

    Ilya Kiva, 46, was found shot dead outside Moscow last week, with multiple reports from anonymous Ukrainian sources suggesting that Kyiv had been behind the attack. On Monday, Ukraine’s state news agency Ukrinform published images seemingly captured before and after the attack—with one allegedly showing Kiva’s body.

    Kiva, who had been a pro-Russia member of the Ukrainian parliament between 2019 and 2022, fled to Russia shortly before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. In Russia, he regularly criticized Ukrainian authorities on state television and called for Ukraine to surrender. A Kyiv court in November convicted Kiva of high treason and attempting to overthrow the government, sentencing him in absentia to 14 years in prison.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

