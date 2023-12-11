Leighton Beach whale: Amazing moment as dozens of swimmers approach sperm whale that came ‘dangerously’ close to shore

<!–

Incredible video shows Australian beachgoers swimming alongside a giant sperm whale after the creature was spotted “dangerously close” to shore.

Swimmers were seen at Leighton Beach, just north of Fremantle in Perth, approaching the whale, which had strayed into shallow water.

In the footage, a group of curious swimmers can be seen approaching the huge creature before it could swim back to the ocean.

Marine biologist Natalie Sinclair said the whale could have been at risk of becoming stranded and the behavior it exhibited was “unusual and dangerous.”

He also warned that people should “leave the whale alone” as swimming nearby could disorient the mammal.

“The proximity of individuals to the whale poses a risk, not only for the animal, but also for the people involved,” he told the bbc.

The whale is understood to have become stranded twice in the last two days, most recently on the beach at Rockingham Naval Memorial Park.

Authorities said the animal, which measures more than 15 meters long and weighs more than 30 tons, may have been looking for a place to rest.

Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) Swan Coastal District Manager Mark Cugley said it may have to be put down because it could not get off the sandbank.

“If he’s resting, I’m not sure if he could actually get off the sandbar, but I would suggest that for the last two to two and a half days he’s probably been looking for a place to come and rest.” she told him ABC.

“That’s what he’s doing on the sandbar behind us right now.”

The department also warned swimmers that the whale may attract sharks.