Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli occupation demolishes a cave, bulldozes an agricultural road south of Bethlehem

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a cave and bulldozed an agricultural road in the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

    The director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in Bethlehem said, ldquo;An occupation army force, accompanied by three large bulldozers, stormed Jabal Abu Zeid, south of Artas, and demolished a cave called the #39;Nimer#39;nbsp;Cave, and bulldozed an agricultural road built by the village council in order for citizens to access their lands.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Steven Spielberg breaks his silence on Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7, saying: “I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against the Jews in my lifetime.”

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Families reunited as HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth after three months at sea

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    A New Yorker won a $10 million lottery jackpot — twice. A neighbor said his incredible luck didn’t change him.

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Steven Spielberg breaks his silence on Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7, saying: “I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against the Jews in my lifetime.”

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Families reunited as HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth after three months at sea

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    A New Yorker won a $10 million lottery jackpot — twice. A neighbor said his incredible luck didn’t change him.

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Trump has a historic lead in Iowa just weeks before voting begins

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy