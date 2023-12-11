Israeli occupation demolishes a cave, bulldozes an agricultural road south of Bethlehem

NNA – On Monday, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a cave and bulldozed an agricultural road in the village of Artas, south of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

The director of the Office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission in Bethlehem said, ldquo;An occupation army force, accompanied by three large bulldozers, stormed Jabal Abu Zeid, south of Artas, and demolished a cave called the #39;Nimer#39;nbsp;Cave, and bulldozed an agricultural road built by the village council in order for citizens to access their lands.rdquo;

nbsp;

===========