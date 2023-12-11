Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Families reunited as HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth after three months at sea

    Families reunited as HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth after three months at sea

    Petty Officer Nicholas Baker was greeted by his fiancée Rebecca Randle and daughter Amelia-Rose, who turns two next week.

    Officer Baker said: “It’s amazing to see the family and perfect timing as Amelia-Rose’s birthday and Christmas are coming up.”

    Mrs Randle said: “It’s great to have him home, my cheeks are already sore because I’ve been smiling so much.”

    Sailor Lucy Phillips, 21, and Sailor Luke Gorst, 22, said they were planning celebrations after getting engaged in Jacksonville, Florida, during deployment.

    They were welcomed ashore by their families, including Heidi, AB Gorst’s nine-week-old foster sister.

