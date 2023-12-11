Steven Spielberg breaks his silence on Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7, saying: “I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against the Jews in my lifetime.”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Film legend Steven Spielberg quietly broke his silence on Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel in a statement saying, “I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against the Jews in my lifetime.”

The Oscar winner announced that the Shoah Foundation, which he founded in 1994, will begin archiving the testimonies of survivors of the attacks in a project titled Countering Anti-Semitism by Collecting Testimonies.

Spielberg said it was an effort “that will ensure that survivors’ voices act as a powerful tool to counter the dangerous rise of anti-Semitism and hate.”

Since 1994, the foundation has collected the stories of Holocaust survivors from around the world. “Holocaust survivors are the bravest and bravest among us, and their stories are a lasting testament to the resilience of the human spirit,” he said.

‘Both initiatives – the recording of interviews with survivors of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing collection of Holocaust testimonies – seek to fulfill our promise to survivors: that their stories would be recorded and shared in the effort to preserve history and to work for a world without anti-Semitism or hatred of any kind,” Spielberg added.

Steven Spielberg, pictured after a screening of Maestro in Los Angeles last week, the director issued a statement regarding the Hamas attack in November.

Israeli civilians, including Vlada Patapov in red, flee the Nova music festival after it was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Hamas has vowed to carry out “additional terrorist attacks” against Israeli civilians, and the terrorist group has warned that “what is coming is bigger and worse” in a chilling new threat. Pictured: Hamas terrorist during the October 7 attack.

An image shows buildings riddled with bullets and damaged during the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel.

‘We must remain united and steadfast in these efforts. In November it was reported that the Shoah Foundation would undertake a project in relation to October 7th.

In addition to the Holocaust, the foundation has also documented similar atrocities in Rwanda and Cambodia.

Also in November, David Schaecter of the United States Holocaust Survivors Foundation wrote an open letter to Spielberg, asking why the director had not taken “a stance against terrorism, against Hamas and the millions who celebrate the bloodshed.” Jewish blood.”

‘Wasn’t the purpose of recording 50,000 testimonies from our fellow survivors to ensure that the world would never be able to deny, and should never forget, the systematic murder of six million Jews by the Nazis, including one and a half million children ? ‘

“We, who personally witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust, never thought we would see atrocities like those committed on October 7 again,” he continued.

Schaecter himself was only 11 years old when he was sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where he was starved and tortured for three years. He survived, but his family died in horror.

‘Mister. Spielberg, Schindler’s List was about a man who had the moral courage to risk his own life to save others. We are not asking you to risk his life. We ask you to use his voice,’ he wrote in conclusion.

Spielberg did not respond publicly to the letter.

during a interview with Stephen Colbert In March, Spielberg said that in today’s United States, anti-Semitism “no longer lurks but stands proudly with its hands on its hips like Hitler and Mussolini, as if daring us to challenge it.” I have never experienced this in my entire life. Especially in this country.

Anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in the first two weeks after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Spielberg photographed with his sister Nancy in November. According to a post on his Instagram page, she was in Israel on the day of the attack.

According to a publication in your Instagram page, Spielberg’s sister, Nancy, was in Israel on the day of the attack. Nancy returned to the United States on October 16.

Since then, he has posted almost daily about the attacks on social media. His eldest recent post I watched her criticize Oscar winner Angelina Jolie for not speaking openly about the sexual violence suffered by Jewish women that day.

While last month, the Anti-Defamation League said that nearly three in four Jewish college students in the United States who responded to a survey said they had experienced or witnessed anti-Semitism during the current school year.

The discovery comes amid rising tensions on some American college campuses over the war between Israel and Hamas and a proliferation of protests in support of Israel or the Palestinians.

About 73 percent of the more than 500 Jewish college students surveyed said they had been exposed to anti-Semitism since the 2023-2024 school year began, said the ADL, which fights anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination.

The survey also said the percentage of Jewish students who said they were comfortable with others on campus knowing they were Jewish fell to 38.6 percent as of Oct. 7 from 63.7 percent before that date.