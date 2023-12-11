Defense Minister receives a call from his Dutch counterpart

NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense,nbsp;Maurice Slim, received a call on Monday from the Netherlands Defense Minister, Kajsa Ollongren, with whom he discussed developmentsnbsp;in southern Lebanon and the region.

The Dutch minister stressed the need to reduce escalation, emphasizingnbsp;that the international community must look forward in the future to achieving a two-state solution.

In turn, Slim stressed that stability cannot be achieved in the region without a just and comprehensive peace and adherence to the provisions of the relevant international resolutions.

During the call, the role of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon was also presented, in which context Minister Slim underlined the importance of UNIFIL#39;s work and Lebanonrsquo;s adherence to its role, especially in these delicate circumstances that the region is going through.

He also praised the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL and the close relationship that has existed between the local community and the peacekeeping forces over the past decades.

The call was also a chance to discuss bilateral relations in the military field,nbsp;especially between both armies.nbsp;

