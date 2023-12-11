Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Defense Minister receives a call from his Dutch counterpart

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense,nbsp;Maurice Slim, received a call on Monday from the Netherlands Defense Minister, Kajsa Ollongren, with whom he discussed developmentsnbsp;in southern Lebanon and the region.

    The Dutch minister stressed the need to reduce escalation, emphasizingnbsp;that the international community must look forward in the future to achieving a two-state solution.

    In turn, Slim stressed that stability cannot be achieved in the region without a just and comprehensive peace and adherence to the provisions of the relevant international resolutions.

    During the call, the role of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon was also presented, in which context Minister Slim underlined the importance of UNIFIL#39;s work and Lebanonrsquo;s adherence to its role, especially in these delicate circumstances that the region is going through.

    He also praised the ongoing cooperation and coordination between the Lebanese army and UNIFIL and the close relationship that has existed between the local community and the peacekeeping forces over the past decades.

    The call was also a chance to discuss bilateral relations in the military field,nbsp;especially between both armies.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.Sh.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Covid inquiry: Eat Out To Help Out curbed devastating job losses – PM

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    ‘You don’t know whether they’ll keep you alive or kill you’: Israeli mother held hostage with her three-year-old twins describes daily ‘Russian roulette’ of her 52-day Gaza ordeal as she begs for the release of her husband

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Walmart is going after Amazon in a new way — and borrowing a strategy from Target

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Covid inquiry: Eat Out To Help Out curbed devastating job losses – PM

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    ‘You don’t know whether they’ll keep you alive or kill you’: Israeli mother held hostage with her three-year-old twins describes daily ‘Russian roulette’ of her 52-day Gaza ordeal as she begs for the release of her husband

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Walmart is going after Amazon in a new way — and borrowing a strategy from Target

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito suggested that laws banning conversion therapy may violate the First Amendment

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy