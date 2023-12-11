Meryl Streep Breaks Her Own Golden Globes Record in 2024 Nominations

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Meryl Streep made history—again—on Monday with the release of the nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes, breaking her own astonishing record with the awards.

The iconic actress scooped her 33rd nomination for best performance by a supporting female actor for her turn in Only Murders in the Building. The honor means she’s now pushed the bar even higher on her already-unparalleled record of 32 nominations and eight wins.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is up for nine Golden Globes—more than any other film—after already becoming the highest-grossing film of 2023. HBO’s drama Succession reigned king among TV, also attracting nine nominations of its own, including three of the five noms for best male actor in a TV drama (for Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox) and three in the supporting actor category (Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård).

