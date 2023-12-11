NFL will review Patrick Mahomes’ meltdown after the Chiefs star screamed at referees, called them ‘f***ing terrible’ and slammed his helmet to the ground after controversial defeat by the Bills

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The NFL is set to review Patrick Mahomes’ collapse on Sunday after he questioned referees and criticized them in a fit of rage in front of cameras at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs quarterback was infuriated by a controversial call that saw officials flag receiver Kadarius Toney as offside, meaning his late touchdown was ruled out.

It meant the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Bills, their third loss in their last four games.

NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport posted on The cameras were recording and present may be more of a problem.

When Mahomes returned to the sideline, he hit his helmet and had to be restrained by his teammates while appearing to yell at a referee: “We’re playing hard and you call offensive offside!”

Patrick Mahomes was furious with referees for late call that cost Chiefs victory

The referees overturned a late touchdown because receiver Kadarius Toney (circled) was offside.

His fury then spilled onto the field when he hugged opposing quarterback Josh Allen after the game ended.

“Wildest call I’ve ever seen in my life,” Mahomes said while shaking his head in disgust.

“Fucking terrible,” he added.

Mahomes then added fuel to the fire in his postgame press conference.

He added: “It’s hard to swallow. Not just me, and football in general, to take away greatness like that, for a guy like Travis to make a play like that, you want to see the guys on the field decide the game.” .

‘They are human. They make mistakes. But every week we talk about something… It’s the call. Right now. Not for me.

‘Let a flag change the result of the game. I have never been called offside offensively. If so, they will let you know. There was no warning in the entire game.

Mahomes’ fury with the referees was caught on microphone in an exchange with rival QB Josh Allen.

The Chiefs quarterback said it was “the wildest call I’ve ever seen in my life, fucking terrible.”

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

“And then you make a call like that at the last minute?” Another game, we talk about the referees.

‘It’s not what we want for the NFL. “It’s not what we want for football.”

The NFL has a long-standing policy against players and coaches who question the integrity of referees.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid could also face punishment after calling the officials “a little embarrassing.”

The Chiefs appeared to be angry with the referees for not warning them that Toney was offside.

However, as former NFL referee John Parry told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt, the call was correct and it is Toney’s responsibility to check with the linesman.

“His right foot is in front of the ball and in front of the center’s head, so he’s clearly offside,” Parry said, adding that if Toney just checked, then he’d probably make the adjustment.

Referee Carl Cheffers said after the match that while a warning is customary, “no warning is necessary, especially if they are lined up so far offside that they actually block our view of the ball.”