Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    Cecily Strong Mysteriously Pulled From ‘SNL’ Cold Open

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , ,
    Cecily Strong Mysteriously Pulled From ‘SNL’ Cold Open

    Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

    Saturday Night Live alum Cecily Strong made a surprise appearance at Studio 8H over the weekend, but after playing Rep. Elise Stefanik in run-throughs of the show’s cold open, The Wrap reports she got swapped out for cast member Chloe Troast for reasons that remain unclear.

    The sketch attempted to satirize the university presidents who testified before Congress on Tuesday about the increasing number of antisemitic incidents on American college campuses amid the Hamas-Israel war. To complicate matters, one of those academic heads—Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania—resigned from her position on Saturday in light of the blowback. The sketch, meanwhile, received a tepid response from those in the crowd and at home; The Daily Beast contributor Jennifer M. Wood called the cold open “meandering” and a “mess” that didn’t elicit much laughter from the audience.

    Attendees at Saturday’s show told The Wrap that Strong—who left SNL last year after 11 seasons—played “MAGA superstar” Stefanik during dress rehearsals. In the aired version of the sketch, Stefanik, as played by Troast, announces that she’ll be “screaming questions at these women like I’m Billy Eichner” before spouting off inquiries such as: “Antisemitism: Yay or nay?” and “Yes or no: Is calling for the genocide of Jews against the code of conduct for Harvard?”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Covid inquiry: Eat Out To Help Out curbed devastating job losses – PM

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    ‘You don’t know whether they’ll keep you alive or kill you’: Israeli mother held hostage with her three-year-old twins describes daily ‘Russian roulette’ of her 52-day Gaza ordeal as she begs for the release of her husband

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Walmart is going after Amazon in a new way — and borrowing a strategy from Target

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Covid inquiry: Eat Out To Help Out curbed devastating job losses – PM

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    ‘You don’t know whether they’ll keep you alive or kill you’: Israeli mother held hostage with her three-year-old twins describes daily ‘Russian roulette’ of her 52-day Gaza ordeal as she begs for the release of her husband

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Walmart is going after Amazon in a new way — and borrowing a strategy from Target

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito suggested that laws banning conversion therapy may violate the First Amendment

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy