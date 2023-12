NNA ndash; In an issued communiquenbsp;this evening, the Islamic Resistance indicated that that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, its fighters targeted at 5:40 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2023, an infantry groupnbsp;of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shtoula forest (the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha), resulting in direct casualties.

