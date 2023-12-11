Ariana Madix Is Still Stuck Sharing a Home With Tom Sandoval

Bravo/YouTube

It’s been almost a year since Scandoval rocked the Vanderpump Rules universe and ended one of the franchise’s longest-lasting couples, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. And yet the jilted Madix, who recently spun her heartbreak from the cheating scandal into a lucrative turn on Dancing With the Stars, is still living in the house she shares with her seedy ex.

Madix revealed as much on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night when a fan asked if she’s “any closer” to getting her own place.

“During the time that I’ve been on Dancing With the Stars, and preparing for it, I for the most part have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things, but I regularly go back and forth,” Madix said.

