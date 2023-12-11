Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    Ariana Madix Is Still Stuck Sharing a Home With Tom Sandoval

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , ,
    Ariana Madix Is Still Stuck Sharing a Home With Tom Sandoval

    Bravo/YouTube

    It’s been almost a year since Scandoval rocked the Vanderpump Rules universe and ended one of the franchise’s longest-lasting couples, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. And yet the jilted Madix, who recently spun her heartbreak from the cheating scandal into a lucrative turn on Dancing With the Stars, is still living in the house she shares with her seedy ex.

    Madix revealed as much on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night when a fan asked if she’s “any closer” to getting her own place.

    “During the time that I’ve been on Dancing With the Stars, and preparing for it, I for the most part have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things, but I regularly go back and forth,” Madix said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Scientists invent ‘Brainoware’ computer that uses human neurons and tech hardware – as they move one step closer to merging man and machine

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Patrick Mahomes branded a ‘spoiled BRAT’ by Skip Bayless after Chiefs QB’s meltdown at referee’s correct Kadarius Toney offside call: ‘It was “don’t you know who we are” behavior’

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    As hunger worsens in Gaza, one man wants to help local farmers feed families

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Scientists invent ‘Brainoware’ computer that uses human neurons and tech hardware – as they move one step closer to merging man and machine

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Patrick Mahomes branded a ‘spoiled BRAT’ by Skip Bayless after Chiefs QB’s meltdown at referee’s correct Kadarius Toney offside call: ‘It was “don’t you know who we are” behavior’

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    As hunger worsens in Gaza, one man wants to help local farmers feed families

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Republicans are putting vital aid to Ukraine in jeopardy. Without it, Kyiv could lose, war expert says

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy