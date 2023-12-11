Jack Smith Goes Straight to Supreme Court for Ruling on Trump’s Immunity

Reuters/Kevin Wurm and Tasos Katopodis,

Special prosecutor Jack Smith filed a bombshell motion Monday asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether Donald Trump has presidential immunity for crimes he’s accused of carrying out while in the White House.

If accepted, it will be the first time the high court will weigh in on a criminal case involving the former president—specifically, whether his attempts to overturn the 2020 election were protected by presidential immunity, something Trump has repeatedly claimed.

In the filing, obtained by The Daily Beast, Smith told the Supreme Court he was pursuing the court’s opinion “to ensure that the case may be briefed, argued, and decided during the ordinary decisional time for cases argued this term.”

