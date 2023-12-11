Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    News

    Jack Smith Goes Straight to Supreme Court for Ruling on Trump’s Immunity

    By

    Dec 11, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Jack Smith Goes Straight to Supreme Court for Ruling on Trump’s Immunity

    Reuters/Kevin Wurm and Tasos Katopodis,

    Special prosecutor Jack Smith filed a bombshell motion Monday asking the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether Donald Trump has presidential immunity for crimes he’s accused of carrying out while in the White House.

    If accepted, it will be the first time the high court will weigh in on a criminal case involving the former president—specifically, whether his attempts to overturn the 2020 election were protected by presidential immunity, something Trump has repeatedly claimed.

    In the filing, obtained by The Daily Beast, Smith told the Supreme Court he was pursuing the court’s opinion “to ensure that the case may be briefed, argued, and decided during the ordinary decisional time for cases argued this term.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Scientists invent ‘Brainoware’ computer that uses human neurons and tech hardware – as they move one step closer to merging man and machine

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Patrick Mahomes branded a ‘spoiled BRAT’ by Skip Bayless after Chiefs QB’s meltdown at referee’s correct Kadarius Toney offside call: ‘It was “don’t you know who we are” behavior’

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    As hunger worsens in Gaza, one man wants to help local farmers feed families

    Dec 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Scientists invent ‘Brainoware’ computer that uses human neurons and tech hardware – as they move one step closer to merging man and machine

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Patrick Mahomes branded a ‘spoiled BRAT’ by Skip Bayless after Chiefs QB’s meltdown at referee’s correct Kadarius Toney offside call: ‘It was “don’t you know who we are” behavior’

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    As hunger worsens in Gaza, one man wants to help local farmers feed families

    Dec 11, 2023
    News

    Republicans are putting vital aid to Ukraine in jeopardy. Without it, Kyiv could lose, war expert says

    Dec 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy