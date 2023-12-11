Patrick Mahomes branded a ‘spoiled BRAT’ by Skip Bayless after Chiefs QB’s meltdown at referee’s correct Kadarius Toney offside call: ‘It was “don’t you know who we are” behavior’

<!–

Skip Bayless accused Patrick Mahomes of acting like a “spoiled brat” after the Chiefs were denied a potential game-winning touchdown against the Bills on Sunday night.

The red fog descended for Mahomes when an offside call was denied Kansas City a last-gasp touchdown against Buffalo, which would have put them up 23-20 with just over a minute left.

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney was deemed to have lined up in the neutral zone before he finally received a pass from Travis Kelce and ran for the touchdown, meaning what looked like a game-winning moment was erased for offensive offside.

Despite photos showing Toney was clearly offside, Mahomes crashed his helmet into the ground when his subsequent drive fell incomplete, before criticizing the referees for making a “terrible” call.

However, according to FOX Sports’ Bayless, his anger stemmed from a sense of entitlement as the reigning NFL MVP and star player for the Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes lost his cool after offensive offside call against Kansas City late

“After Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes has become the face of this league,” he said in Indisputable. ‘He has done many wonderful things. He is an all-time great player. He has also been an all-time great player off the field; he role model, wise, how he behaves, how he handles himself, until that moment at the end of that game.

“I was surprised how he lost control, because, silly me, at first I thought he was throwing an attack because Toney was offside. I thought he had just lost his mind about ‘how dare this kid do this to us and ruin us.’” this game because we are staggering, are we staggering?”

‘But no, everything was directed at the referees. And to me that was spoiled brat behavior.

“You’re so caught up in this, “don’t you know who we are? We are the defending champions. I’ve won two of these, I’ve played in three of them. How dare the referees do this to Me in my house, to Travis Kelce in his house. “‘

Bayless also felt that Mahomes’ anger was due to Kelce’s heroics in finding Toney for the touchdown, admitting that it would have been considered an “all-time” great play.

“I think it broke Patrick’s heart that Kelce made a play that was unforgettable. It was all the time,’ he continued.

“It was a little bit of a back yard because I don’t think he was called in the meeting, I could be wrong.” But they say he’ll do it regularly in practice, and he threw a strike from about 15 yards out to, ironically, Toney, who is out of the play and then suddenly breaks free at the end.

Replays showed Kadarius Toney (below, center) was offside when the ball was snapped.

Bayless took aim at Mahomes for his explosive outburst after the Chiefs’ blowout

‘It was a beautiful piece of work and would have been the talk of the town in the world today. “We would have talked about it like it was the play of the year because it would have possibly won the game.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid jumped to his quarterback’s defense after the game, insisting the late offside call was “embarrassing” for the NFL.

Bayless, however, believes he had no choice but to support Mahomes after his outburst on the field.

He concluded: “I thought Andy had no choice after the game but to defend his quarterback by saying it was embarrassing to the National Football League, because I think Andy knew in his heart that it wasn’t embarrassing.”

“They just called it rule by rule.”