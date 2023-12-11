The Most Exciting Part of This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/GKids/A24/Pandora Film/Le Pacte

The Golden Globes has more enemies than fans, thanks to the ceremony’s historically white, cis, Eurocentric focus and unethical behavior, among other things. But we have to give the reportedly diversified voting body some props: Following some big changes to both its membership demographics and its eligibility criteria, the newly acquired awards show may be putting on the most exciting program we’ve seen in quite some time in 2024. And all it took was finally paying attention to films outside of Hollywood, as this will be the first show in Globes history to feature a plethora of non-English-language films in top categories.

In June 2021, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association responded to heavy criticism it received for shunting awards-season favorites like Minari, The Farewell, and Parasite into one category: Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language. Per some horrendously outdated rules, films nominated for that award could not participate in the general Best Motion Picture categories, which are often considered more prestigious. (That’s an oft-racist and similarly backward belief, but we could talk about this forever.)

In response to the backlash, the organization changed things up for the 2022 ceremony: non-English-language films were eligible for Best Drama and Best Comedy. The HFPA also swapped out “Foreign” in the category name for “Non-English Language,” similar to the Academy changing Best Foreign Language to Best International Feature at the Oscars. These changes were among the HFPA’s last hurrah; the Globes’ new owners dissolved the organization earlier this year.

Read more at The Daily Beast.