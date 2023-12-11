Ruggable’s Newest Collaboration Features Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Ruggable.

The time has finally come: Pantone has announced its 2024 color of the year, and the honor has been bestowed upon Peach Fuzz, a bright, cheery, harmonious shade nestled somewhere between a pink and an orange, and the choice is a surprising contrast to last year’s embolden, pink-centric Viva Magenta.

This might be Pantone’s 25th anniversary naming a color of the year, but it seems the public never tires of the annual color choice, as it often indicates what we can expect across multiple consumer market trends in the months to come, including beauty, fashion, and home decor.

