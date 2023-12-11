Mon. Dec 11th, 2023

    Founded in 1643 in France, Trudon is one of the oldest candle manufacturers in the world. Its candles lined Marie Antoinette’s bedroom and the churches of Paris. Today, prices range from $48 for one taper candle to $660 for a “great”-sized jarred candle. Its legacy isn’t the only thing behind that hefty price tag. Every candle is meticulously handcrafted with high-quality materials, right down to the glass jar it comes in. Here’s why luxury candles are so expensive.

