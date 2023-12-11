Mama June’s late daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell secretly MARRIED after discovering she had stage 4 cancer and suffered 4 tragic miscarriages before dying at age 29.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell secretly married after discovering she had stage 4 cancer, before her tragic death at age 29 on Saturday.

Cardwell, who was the daughter of Here Comes star Honey Boo Boo, had previously revealed that she was battling adrenal cancer that progressed to stage 4.

Cardwell married her partner Eldridge Toney on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia, while undergoing chemotherapy, having previously expressed her desire to get married two months earlier while still feeling well enough, she reports. TMZ.

Pumpkin’s husband, Anna’s sister, officiated the ceremony and the source revealed that the wedding included close family members and a camera crew recording footage for the reality show. Mama June: From not to hot.

The mother of two girls, Kaitlyn, 11, and Kylee, eight, underwent chemotherapy and immunotherapy in a bid to beat her cancer, and was determined to welcome a child with Toney before her diagnosis, enduring four spontaneous abortions.

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell secretly married her partner Eldridge Toney after discovering she had stage 4 cancer, before her tragic death aged 29 on Saturday.

In 2021 he told US Sun: ‘We are trying to have a third child and it has been difficult. I have been through four miscarriages and a D&C.

“‘It’s been a long, bumpy road for us trying to have baby three.’

Her last miscarriage came two days before Christmas, the month before she was diagnosed with cancer, and she discovered she wasn’t producing enough progesterone, which was “preventing the baby from getting enough nutrition.”

“Heartbroken, we announce that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” June began her heartbreaking post. “She passed away at my home last night peacefully at 11:12 pm.”

“She put up a hell of a fight for 10 months, passed away with her family around her like she didn’t and we will update you all with more information as we get it today (sic),” Shannon continued.

“We love you all and continue to pray and think for our family (during) this difficult time,” he added.

Accompanying the caption was a photo of Mama June and her family, including Anna, who sported short hair during her cancer treatments.

The Mayo Clinic reports that adrenal carcinoma is a rare cancer that affects the adrenal glands in the kidneys. The adrenal glands produce hormones that send instructions to virtually every organ and tissue in the body.

Over the summer, the From Not to Hot star revealed that Anna’s cancer was terminal.

‘We know it is terminal. It’s stage 4. It’s not going into remission,” she wrote, adding, “We’ve all accepted that so I tell people one day at a time because you never know.”

On Friday, he took to social media to ask his 758,000 Instagram followers for prayers.

“We are all asking for prayers for our family as we go through this process,” the Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo alum wrote.

“We really appreciate you all for all your thoughts and prayers and we will update you whenever we can,” he said, adding, “just know that all your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated during this time,” he said. he explained, adding the hashtags, ‘#mamajune #cancersucks #family #prayers.’

She didn’t explicitly mention her daughter, but her followers immediately knew she was referring to Cardwell.

‘Anna sends you many, many many prayers. God bless you darling. ,” wrote one concerned fan.

‘Lord, please hold Anna in your hands and help her and her family at this time when they need you,’ another added.

One follower identified with June’s struggle, writing, “From the mother of a cancer warrior… angel… my deepest thoughts and prayers to you all.”

June’s 23-year-old daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird reposted and added, ‘Say a prayer for our family.’

Cardwell’s little sister, 18 years old. alana’honey boo booThompson took to social media on Sunday to remember her as well.

Sharing with her 1.1 million followers, Thompson wrote: “This is a post I wish I didn’t have to make.”

She shared the same family portrait as her mother along with a heartbreaking caption as she mourned the new loss.

‘Last night we all surrounded Anna with love and let her know it was okay to go. Unfortunately, around 11 p.m., Anna took her last (breath) from her,’ she said.

The note continued: “Anna was in a lot of pain last night, but now as a family we all know she is at peace now.” I really don’t know what to say because my heart is completely broken.’

The university student said: ‘Watching my 29-year-old sister fight this horrible disease last year has not been easy. Anna was a fighter and she still is. “Sir, please hold her two babies and our family as the next few days will make all of this come true.”

She went on to say that her older sister waited until she got home to transition.

‘I’m so glad you waited until I was home to take your last breath! I would have loved for you to be able to see me in college, but I know you will always cheer me on in heaven!’ she said in the caption.

‘We will all ensure that his legacy lives on forever. And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you were never gone! The sky looks a little different today. We will always love you Anna,” added a heartbroken Honey Boo Boo.

And finally, he said, ‘You hit me hard with your only Anna, but I know you’re in a better place now and free from pain forever!’

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson took to social media on Sunday to remember her late sister Anna.

The average age of adrenal cancer patients is 46 years old, but it can occur in people of any age, even children, according to the American Cancer Society.

Adrenal carcinomas begin in the outer layer of the adrenal glands, which are next to the kidneys. The adrenal glands are small glands that produce hormones.

Most growths that form on the adrenal glands are not cancerous.