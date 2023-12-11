Woman Carrying Doomed Fetus Forced to Flee Texas For Abortion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

A woman carrying a fetus with a fatal condition is being forced to leave Texas to obtain an abortion, her attorneys said, just days after she petitioned a state court to allow her to obtain the procedure.

Kate Cox, 31, filed for an emergency restraining order against Texas’ abortion ban last week, after discovering that her fetus carried Trisomy 18—a chromosomal anomaly that would cause it to die shortly after birth. Doctors told her that carrying the pregnancy to term could threaten her health and future fertility. The historic case was the first time since Roe v Wade that a pregnant patient asked a judge to rule on their ability to get an abortion.

A district court jude sided with Cox on Thursday, saying that forcing her to risk her ability to have children in the future, would be a “genuine miscarriage of justice.” But the Texas Supreme Court halted that ruling the next day, saying it needed more time to consider the case.

