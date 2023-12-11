Married Alec Baldwin Calls Barbra Streisand (and NOT His Wife Hilaria) ‘The Sexiest Woman Ever,’ As Fans Mock THAT Infamous Spanish Heritage Scandal: ‘Point Out Hilary Is Suddenly From Brooklyn!’ !’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Married Alec Baldwin shocked fans when he called Barbra Streisand, and not his wife Hilaria, the “sexiest woman of all time.”

The actor, 65, who shares seven children with Hilaria, 39, congratulated Streisand, 81, in a resurfaced video of her performing Lover, Come Back To Me in 1965.

He wrote: ‘My God. She is the sexiest woman. Ever.’

Shocked fans quickly took to the comments section with one writing: ‘Hotter than the wife? while another, referencing Streisand’s Jewish faith and Hilaria’s infamous 2020 Spanish heritage scandal: ‘(Hilaria suddenly discovers she’s Jewish)’.

Another wrote: “Hillary reading this somewhere wishing she had pretended to be Jewish instead of Spanish.”

Others wrote: ‘Point out that Hilary (sic) is suddenly from Brooklyn!’ while another wrote: ‘Hilary (sic) somewhere doing something flexible thinking angry thoughts Spanish.’

Hilaria certainly ‘selected’ a different culture for her public persona than the one based on reality.

Prior to 2020, she claimed to have been born in Mallorca, Spain, and only moved to the United States to attend college, but it was later discovered in mass public acknowledgment that Baldwin was born Hilary Thomas and was actually from Boston.

While she never mentioned the scandal directly in her Instagram post, it was evident that’s what she was referring to, particularly toward the end when Hilaria handed out some picks for critics.

‘People who don’t have your life experience can: 1. Accept it at face value and move on 2. Be curious and want to learn 3. Connect and find similarities to relate to. What they shouldn’t do is devalue,’ she said. she wrote.

‘You are valid, worthy and you don’t need to explain yourself or engage in the awkward ‘prove it’ conversation. You don’t owe that to anyone. Just be a good and kind human being of this earth,” the yoga instructor continued, although it was unclear who the real “you” was in this case.

“We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique: our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions and political beliefs can be fluid,” Hilaria said. ‘No two of us are completely alike. People will try to find reasons to invalidate you, so their attacks will seem justified to them.

Both Hilaria and Alec had claimed for over a decade that English was their second language, and a viral clip showed the yoga instructor appearing to forget the English word for “cucumber” during a cooking segment.

“You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade-long scam posing as a Spanish woman,” the tweet read.

However, it was revealed that on both sides of her family she had wealthy multigenerational ties to Massachusetts and her parents Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas only moved to Mallorca, Spain, in 2011.

The couple’s wedding had tons of Spanish touches so she could bring “a little bit of (her) culture,” she said in 2012. Hilaria held a flamenco fan and they read their nuptials in both languages, and their wedding bands even had the inscription ‘we are a good team’, inside.

In addition, she had decided to give her six children Spanish names: Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, Romeo, two, Eduardo, nine months and Marilú, four months.

After much criticism online, Hilaria attempted to set the record straight in an Instagram video, confessing, “Yes, I’m a white girl, my family is white,” while clarifying that she had grown up “in this country.”