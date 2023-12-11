Female tech worker Kimberly Wong, 27, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Scott Fisher, 29, in their $1.4 million San Francisco apartment, cops say

Kimberly Wong, 27, found in her San Francisco apartment on November 30

Her boyfriend Scott Fisher, 29, was arrested Thursday by homicide police.

Fisher charged with murder in what police said was a domestic violence homicide

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The boyfriend of a tech worker found dead in her apartment has been charged with her murder in an alleged domestic violence slaying.

Kimberly Wong, 27, was discovered by police at her home in the 3200 block of Clay Street in Presidio Heights, San Francisco, around 7 p.m. on November 30.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the young woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation was opened for “domestic violence homicide.”

Her boyfriend Scott Fisher, 29, was arrested about 45 miles away in Concord, California, at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, San Francisco police said.

Fisher was booked into the San Francisco County Jail at 12:51 pm that day and charged with murder. No hearing date has been set.

Kimberly Wong, 27, was found dead in her San Francisco apartment on Nov. 30 and her boyfriend Scott Fisher charged with murder a week later.

Wong bought the $1.39 million condo with the help of her parents in 2019, and neighbors said her boyfriend moved there about two years ago.

She was found during a welfare check after police received a call expressing concern for her well-being. Police did not reveal the cause of her death.

Ms. Wong worked as a product designer for software developer Plaid since July 2021 and was previously a user experience designer at startup Splunk.

He graduated from the University of Washington’s Human-Centered Engineering and Design program in 2018.

While studying, she led the student organizations Society of Women Engineers and Women in User Experience.

Ms Wong also created a “historical timeline highlighting important and formative events and experiences for women” for Women’s History Month in 2020.

“When I’m not working with pixels, I love creating illustrations, doing crossword puzzles, cooking, doing yoga, and getting outdoors for a morning bike ride or walk,” her personal website reads.

Wong’s neighbors and co-workers were devastated to learn of his death.

Ms. Wong was found unconscious when officers conducted a welfare check at her Clay Street home (pictured) in the Presidio Heights neighborhood.

Ms Wong pictured during a work kayak trip shared by her former colleague.

‘Someone so young and so intelligent. It’s just, ‘Why?’” said Alberto Forero, a former co-worker who sat next to Wong. “It’s so absurd.”

Forero said the two created software together at Splunk, where he was her manager, and described her as “positive, smart and energetic.”

She shared a photo of the couple kayaking together during a work trip.

Another neighbor said Wong was “the last person I would expect something like this to happen to.”

Ms. Wong enjoyed word games, crossword puzzles and playing the piano.

Beverly Upton, director of the San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium, called Wong’s death a “tragedy.”

Red roses were placed outside Wong’s condo.