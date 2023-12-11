Federal prosecutors revealed on Monday that charges have been filed against a New Hampshire man for allegedly making threats to kill to a presidential candidate during a campaign event in the state. Although the charging documents do not specify the presidential candidate involved, a representative for Vivek Ramaswamy confirmed that their campaign was the target of the threats.

Tyler Anderson, 30, is facing charges related to transmitting an interstate threat. He has not entered a formal plea and is scheduled for an initial appearance in federal court on Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, Anderson received a text message from a presidential campaign regarding an event in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Allegedly, Anderson responded to the message, stating, “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then f**k their corpses.”

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s campaign, expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their prompt and professional handling of the matter.

During an interview with law enforcement following his arrest, Anderson reportedly admitted to sending similar threatening text messages to multiple other campaigns. Court documents reveal that an FBI agent discovered such messages on Anderson’s phone, including one sent just two days earlier, where Anderson responded to a campaign event invitation with, “Thanks, I’ll see you there. Hope you have the stamina for a mass shooting!”

The identity of the second presidential candidate mentioned in the court documents remains undisclosed.

The post Man Allegedly Threatened to Kill Vivek Ramaswamy and Voters at NH Campaign Stop appeared first on Breaking911.