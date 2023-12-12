Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    Jennifer Aniston: Matthew Perry Was ‘Not Struggling’ on the Day He Died

    Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are an obvious fit for a paired interview, given their longtime friendship and their work together on The Morning Show, but on Monday, the pair’s sit-down with Variety also sent them on a trip down memory lane to honor Matthew Perry.

    Before they began co-starring together on Apple TV+, Aniston and Witherspoon played siblings on Friends, where Witherspoon guest-starred in two episodes as Rachel Green’s spoiled younger sister, Jill. Looking back on that experience, Witherspoon said, she felt lucky.

    “You all were so close,” Witherspoon said. “It’s incredible what was born of those friendships, and how you guys have always taken care of each other for years and years. It’s really beautiful and set standards for our business, as well, with the way you respected each other.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

