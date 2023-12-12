Ciara gives BIRTH! The singer welcomes baby girl Amora Princess Wilson, her third child with her husband Russell Wilson

Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    By Christine Rendón for Dailymail.com

    Published: 15:45 EST, December 11, 2023 | Updated: 15:55 EST, December 11, 2023

    Singer Ciara welcomed her third child with husband Russell Wilson, a daughter named Amora Princess Wilson.

    The 1,2 Step singer announced the arrival of her son with a gorgeous photo of the newborn on her Instagram on Monday.

    ‘Amora Princess Wilson, 9lb 1oz We love you so much!’ she captioned the post.

    The newcomer had her eyes closed and was wearing a black jumpsuit and a cute ‘Amora’ hat.

    In total, Ciara has four children: daughters Amora, Sienna, six, and son Win, three, with Russell. She also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, nine, with her ex-fiancé Future.

