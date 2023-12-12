Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    Here’s What the University Presidents Should’ve Said to Congress

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , , ,
    Here’s What the University Presidents Should’ve Said to Congress

    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

    I suspect I am not the only one who found it difficult to laugh on Saturday night, watching SNL’s send-up of last week’s congressional hearing on antisemitism and college campuses. Coming only hours after Liz Magill actually resigned as Penn’s president amid the ongoing fallout, the real-world consequences of the hearing had become too… well, real.

    Here was a leading university president stepping down, amid a storm of politicians’ and donors’ demands, after an exchange with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) from last week’s hearing went viral. In it, Magill, along with the presidents of Harvard (Claudine Gay) and MIT (Sally Kornbluth), offered a series of technical, “lawyerly” responses to the question of whether calling for genocide of Jews on campus would constitute bullying or harassment under their codes of conduct.

    Stefanik’s audacious and frank question demanded a fuller explanation; but the presidents’ curt responses left many aghast at the prospect that such a heinous hypothetical could ever be construed as acceptable.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Georgia High School Football Player Found Dead Before Championship Game: ‘Heartbroken’

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Hiker Rescued After Getting Trapped Under 10,000-Pound Boulder for Hours in California Mountains

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Building COLLPASES in the Bronx as dramatic footage shows families’ homes ripped open after six-story complex crumbles

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Georgia High School Football Player Found Dead Before Championship Game: ‘Heartbroken’

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Hiker Rescued After Getting Trapped Under 10,000-Pound Boulder for Hours in California Mountains

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Building COLLPASES in the Bronx as dramatic footage shows families’ homes ripped open after six-story complex crumbles

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    World’s ‘rarest alligator’ is born in Florida with sparkling blue eyes and white scales

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy