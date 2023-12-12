Building COLLPASES in the Bronx as dramatic footage shows families’ homes ripped open after six-story complex crumbles

A six-story building in the Morris Heights neighborhood partially collapsed

A building partially collapsed in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, leaving apartment walls torn off and a pile of debris on the ground.

According to the FDNY, a six-story building at 1915 Billingsly Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m.

Video from the Citizen app showed the white walls of several units in the apartment complex completely exposed.

A shed on the sidewalk at the foot of the building was surrounded by a pile of sheet metal, bricks, and metal bars.

Rescue teams equipped with police dogs went to the collapsed part of the building in search of residents who may have been trapped inside.

As of 4:30 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

The NYPD advised the public to avoid the area of ​​West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx.

New York City Emergency Management also warned of traffic delays and road closures nearby.

