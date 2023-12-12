Georgia High School Football Player Found Dead Before Championship Game: ‘Heartbroken’

On Sunday, a 17-year-old football player from Georgia was discovered deceased, just a day before he was set to represent his high school in the state championship game, according to authorities.

The Meriwether County School System expressed sorrow in a statement, saying, “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith.”

A spokesperson from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was contacted on Sunday to assist with the crime scene in Manchester.

Brandon Smith, a member of the Manchester Blue Devils, was slated to participate in the Georgia 1A state football championship against Bowdon High School. The game is still scheduled to proceed at 7 p.m. on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, according to a high school spokesperson.

Reports from NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta mentioned that Smith’s football coach posted a missing persons notice for him on Saturday, but the post was removed on Sunday morning.

The cause of Smith’s death has not been disclosed by authorities, and attempts to reach the Meriwether County coroner for comments were unsuccessful.

