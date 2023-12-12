Mystery over Christmas Royal Family photo as Prince William and Princess Kate’s left legs disappear while Prince Louis seems to be missing a finger

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shot in elegant black and white, this family portrait is considerably more restrained than the traditional bright and busy Christmas card.

The monochrome image chosen by William and Kate shows the couple smiling alongside their children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, sitting in a chair at the front of the group.

But is there anything more missing from this year’s festive portrait of the Prince and Princess of Wales than a sprig of holly and a woolly jumper or two?

That was the mystery that baffled eagle-eyed observers last night after they zeroed in on five-year-old Prince Louis’ left hand and noticed he appeared to be missing his middle finger.

Of course, he appears to simply be opening his fingers. But a closer look also led some to wonder what happened to William’s left leg.

He appears to have adopted a fairly wide stance, but only his right leg is visible. Similarly, only one of Kate’s feet is visible behind the chair in which eight-year-old Princess Charlotte is sitting.

Trick of the eye: The Welsh family portrait confused some observers

A royal source told the Mail that Prince Louis appears to have bent his finger

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their family photo online with the caption: ‘Our family Christmas card for 2023’, along with a Christmas tree emoji and a red love heart.

The three men and boys are dressed in matching plain shirts (George opted for a Ralph Lauren Polo model) and dark trousers, while Kate and Charlotte changed their trousers for jeans.

Many speculated that the image had been poorly edited or photoshopped, with one social media user writing: “While it is a nice family photo, as soon as I looked at it, I noticed Louis’ hand.” He’s missing a finger.

Another posted: ‘Consider the angle of your [William’s] supposed right leg, should your left leg be visible in the opening of the chair unless you are trying to do a split?’

But fear not. All is well with Louis’ “missing” finger and all of the Welshman’s limbs have been accounted for.

A royal source told the Mail: ‘It’s not photoshopped. It seems as if the [Louis]…he just bent his finger. She certainly hasn’t lost a finger. Don’t worry about that!’

As for William and Kate, it could be that William’s left leg was hidden behind Charlotte and Kate was standing with one foot in front of the other.

Lovers went into a frenzy when the image was posted, with many commenting on how quickly children in Wales are growing up, and Prince Louis is apparently on his best behavior for the photo shoot.

On Friday, he blew out Prince Charlotte’s candle during his mother’s annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, leaving his eight-year-old sister in stitches.

However, it seems Louis was not up to his usual cheeky antics, as he was photographed standing, with his father’s hand guiding him on his shoulder.

I think it’s a firm hand with Prince Louis to prevent him from running away! I love that naughty boy,” said one royal supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Royal family fans also discussed how Prince George skyrocketed in the professional photo, with some noting that he had almost grown as tall as Kate at just ten years old.

Lovers of the company went into a frenzy when the image was posted, with many commenting on how quickly children in Wales are growing up. In the photo: the family at Prince Louis’s christening in 2018.

One wrote: ‘Prince George is so tall,’ to which another replied: ‘Yes! He’s already on his mother’s shoulders and he’s only ten years old.’

Another commented: ‘Prince George is going to be 6’5′ or taller!’

A third wrote: “I love how George leans on his mother, almost protecting her, and how Charlotte is the independent one who says we have this.”

Many have said that the young princess looks like the spitting image of her great-grandmother, the late queen.

Others have predicted that she will be the next “star” of the family and commented that she “exudes confidence and class.”

William, Kate and their children were photographed in Windsor earlier this year by acclaimed photographer Josh Shinner.