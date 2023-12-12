‘Oh my goodness, he has a gun!’ Video Shows Police Take Out Teen Gunman Holding Hostage at Juvenile Detention Facility in Illinois

Springfield, Illinois (SPD) — On September 30, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to an active shooter call at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Facility. Workers at the Sangamon County Detention Center had called law enforcement in need of officers. Information was received that a subject was armed, had possibly shot someone and was holding another hostage. The detention center guards are not allowed to carry firearms because of a state regulation. When officers arrived, they found the armed suspect, 17-year-old Camren Darden and the hostage at the entrance to the facility.

The officer fired multiple rounds as Darden opened the front door, causing his firearm to fling backward. As Darden crawled to retrieve his weapon, the officer fired another shot, before Darden raised his hands in the air. Both Darden and the hostage were taken to HSHS St. John Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Darden died on September 30th at 9:41 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. A 9 millimeter handgun was recovered at the scene. After the shooting, all of the juveniles were transferred to other facilities around the area, and haven’t returned to Sangamon County Juvenile Center.

