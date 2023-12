Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images

George Santos is eyeing a plea deal, according to court records released Monday.

Federal prosecutors wrote in a filing that they were “presently engaged in plea negotiations” with the former congressman in the hopes of resolving his criminal fraud case “without the need for a trial,” which is currently expected to begin in Sept. 2024.

“The parties wish to continue those negotiations over the next thirty days,” they wrote.

