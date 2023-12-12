Cyclone Jasper update: When the tropical storm will make landfall and the Queensland areas affected

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Preparations are underway as Cyclone Jasper moves towards the Queensland coast, bringing with it the threat of flash flooding, thunderstorms and gale-force winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the storm will make landfall on Wednesday along a 400km stretch of coast between Cooktown and Innisfail.

The system weakened to category one as it moved westwards towards the coast over the weekend, but is expected to intensify again before landing near Port Douglas, north of Cairns, as a category two on Wednesday. the afternoon.

When category two tropical cyclones make landfall, you can expect:

Severe wind speeds: The average wind speed will range between 89 and 117 km/h, accompanied by gusts that will reach between 125 and 164 km/h.

Potential damage: Minor damage to homes and major damage to signs, trees, caravans and certain crops.

Risk of power outage: There is a risk of power outages due to the impact of the cyclone.

There remains a “small” chance of the cyclone becoming a category three.

“If the system is slower and crosses overnight on Wednesday or Thursday, there remains a small chance of a severe category three crossing,” the Bureau said.

Supermarket shelves in Cairns have been emptied of essential items such as bottled water and canned goods.

Supermarket shelves in Cairns have been stripped of essential items such as bottled water and canned goods; however, some items are still available (pictured)

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast Cyclone Jasper (pictured) to make landfall on Wednesday along a 400km stretch of coast between Cooktown and Innisfail.

Gale-force winds are expected to hit several communities from Tuesday, including Cairns, Innisfail, Palm Island and Wujal Wujal.

Heavy rain that could turn into flash flooding will occur on Wednesday between Cape Flattery and Cardwell, with 24-hour totals exceeding 250mm.

Evacuation centers have been set up across the region, and Deputy Prime Minister Steven Miles warned of a significant risk of flash flooding when Jasper makes landfall.

“It will then move across the Cape, affecting some of Queensland’s most vulnerable communities,” he said.

Swiftwater rescue crews and additional police and power crews have been sent upstate in anticipation of the wild weather.

Cairns District Disaster Coordinator Acting Chief Superintendent Sonia Smith has urged tourists to reconsider traveling north.

He urged drivers to stay up to date on road closures and flash flood warnings.

There remains a “small” chance of the cyclone (pictured) becoming Category 3, prompting authorities to take considerable precautions.

Preparations are underway as Cyclone Jasper moves towards the Queensland coast, bringing with it the threat of flash flooding, thunderstorms and powerful winds.

Late on Monday, Jasper was 425 kilometers east of Cairns and about 365 kilometers from Townsville, with winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Currently, a cyclone watch zone extends inland and further north to Cape Melville.

Services in the region, including the Daintree River Ferry, will be put on hold and the Cairns Harbor Master will order all vessels to be grounded.

“The possibility of very strong winds, rising water levels and possible movement of debris across the Daintree River would mean that operating the ferry would be unsafe,” Douglas Shire Council said in a statement.

Late on Monday, Jasper was 425 kilometers east of Cairns and about 365 kilometers from Townsville, with winds of 85 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour.