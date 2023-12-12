The Messenger’s Mess Might’ve Just Gotten Even Messier

Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

Amid the looming threat of layoffs and financial woes, The Messenger’s founder Jimmy Finkelstein wrote to his embattled newsroom late last week with some holiday cheer.

“The Messenger has only been in business for six months and I am tremendously proud of what has been accomplished,” he wrote in the memo obtained and reviewed by Confider. “This year’s achievements wouldn’t have been possible without your hard work and dedication.”

