Tue. Dec 12th, 2023

    News

    The Messenger’s Mess Might’ve Just Gotten Even Messier

    By

    Dec 12, 2023 , , ,
    The Messenger’s Mess Might’ve Just Gotten Even Messier

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Amid the looming threat of layoffs and financial woes, The Messenger’s founder Jimmy Finkelstein wrote to his embattled newsroom late last week with some holiday cheer.

    “The Messenger has only been in business for six months and I am tremendously proud of what has been accomplished,” he wrote in the memo obtained and reviewed by Confider. “This year’s achievements wouldn’t have been possible without your hard work and dedication.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    1 in 5 Women’s World Cup players subjected to online abuse during tournament, report says

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Pat McAfee clarifies his comment to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on ‘College GameDay’ broadcast

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Harvard is rallying behind its president as she faces mounting pressure to resign

    Dec 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    1 in 5 Women’s World Cup players subjected to online abuse during tournament, report says

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Pat McAfee clarifies his comment to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on ‘College GameDay’ broadcast

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    Harvard is rallying behind its president as she faces mounting pressure to resign

    Dec 12, 2023
    News

    The Messenger’s Mess Might’ve Just Gotten Even Messier

    Dec 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy